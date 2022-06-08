Guwahati: In a major political development in the state, sleuths of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell reportedly raided the house of BJP legislator from the Mariani constituency, Rujyoti Kurmi on Wednesday.

As per sources, the raid was conducted by a three-member team at Rupjyoti Kurmi’s residence in Mariani of Jorhat district.

The team is investigating certain allegations about anomalies related to MLA fund utilization in the constituency.

As per the source, the sleuths are investigating fund utilisation from the Year 2012 to 2022 in total.

As per reports, the team is investigating all documents to check for any sort of anomalies or corruption.

Rupjyoti Kurmi has not made any official statement on the issue yet, and a statement is still awaited.

It may be mentioned that Kurmi was supposed to be inducted in the latest cabinet expansion in Assam but now it seems that there will not be any chances of this.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia said that the topic looked like a political clash as just a day before the cabinet expansion a raid was conducted at his residence.

He added that Kurmi had many political rivals and the raid might have been a result of such political rivalry.

It may be mentioned that earlier, Rupjyoti Kurmi who was a vocal critic of the government had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP.

He was then re-elected from the Mariani seat which he contested from the BJP.