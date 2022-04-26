Guwahati: Election strategist Prashant Kishor announced that he has declined the offer by Congress and will not join the party.

He was offered a slot on the party’s “Empowered Action Group” but Kishor declined it and stated that Congress’s need for leadership and “collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems”.

Reports stated that Kishor denied the offer by Congress as it had refused to give him a free hand.

The party allegedly denied him the “freehand” despite internally agreeing that they need a fresh face and transformational strategy for the next general elections.

Prashant Kishor denying the offer wrote on Twitter, “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.”

“In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms”, he added.

Randeep Surjewala, senior Congress leader in another tweet said, “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party.”

Over the past few weeks, there were several meetings between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Prashant Kishor.

It was almost confirmed that he would join the Congress but on Tuesday the speculations were quashed.