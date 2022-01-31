Guwahati: Taking a hit on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday in a tweet said that “O Mitron” is far more dangerous than the Omicron.

Shashi Tharoor in his tweet targetting the Prime Minister of India wrote, “Far more dangerous than Omicron is ‘O Mitron’! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy.”

Far more dangerous than #Omicron is “O Mitron”! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2022

Tharoor added, “There is no ‘milder variant’ of this virus.”

PM Modi often in his public addresses uses the term “Mitron”, which means friends.

However, following this, countering Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a tweet wrote, “Can Congress keep pandemic above politics? First Congress spread vaccine hesitancy & now it says Omicron isn’t dangerous — at beginning of Covid 19 Akhilesh said CAA is more dangerous than Covid. Do these people have no sense of responsibility?”