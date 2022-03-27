Guwahati: Meet Kejong Chang, he is India’s oldest MLA and is severing at the Tuensang Sadar-II Assembly constituency of Nagaland.

Chang is 87 years old and has been elected multiple times.

Although he is said to be the oldest MLA of the North East region, he happens to be the oldest in India as well.

He won from the Tuensang Sadar-II constituency at least three times in a row from the Naga People’s Front.

As per documents, born on May 7 1934, he is 87 years old but some even suggest that Chang is 99 years old and is still strong while raising his voice.

Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu, MLA from 19 Phek constituency in Nagaland in a tweet recently said, “As the Budget session comes to an end, l want to recollect my days as an Opposition Member in the 13th House, having spent 5 years sitting with BABA Kejong Chang the oldest member in the house who is 99 years old and still going strong. God bless him with long life.”

He is also referred to as BABA.

Many politicians in Nagaland look up to him as he is the most elderly member in the Assembly as well as one of the oldest politicians in the state.

It may be mentioned earlier, Ganpatrao Deshmukh from Maharashtra was said to be the oldest serving MLA in India but he passed away in 2021 at the age of 93.

Following his demise, Kejong Chang is said to be the oldest serving MLA.