The Assam government has released advertisements for filling up over 26,000 vacancies in different state government departments.

In the first of the advertisements, notification for filling up vacancies 13,300 tentative posts of Class-IV category has been published.

Educational qualification for Class-IV posts:

Minimum qualification: Read up to class VIII, maximum qualification: HSSLC (class-12) or equivalent examination passed (posts: 9000).

Minimum qualification: HSLC (class 10) or equivalent examination passed, maximum qualification: HSSLC (class-12) or equivalent examination passed (posts: 4300).

“…those who have educational qualification higher than this maximum educational qualification on the date of application shall not be eligible to apply for any of the post or category of posts mentioned above,” read the advertisement.

“…pay band and grade pay will be published at least one week ahead of the conduct of the examination,” it added.

Age: The candidate shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022.

Upper age relaxations:

5 years for SC/ST candidates

3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

2 years for ex-servicemen

10 years for persons with disabilities

Candidates would require to submit application fee online:

Rs 200 for UR and OBC/MOBC candidates

Rs 150 for SC, ST(P) and ST(H) candidates

Candidates are required to apply in prescribed form through www.assam.gov.in or www.sebaonline.org only.

Applications shall be received only in online mode from midnight of April 11, 2022 till midnight of May 30, 2022.

The selection process shall comprise of two phases: written test and interview.

In the second of the advertisements, notification for filling up vacancies 13,141 tentative posts of Class-III category has been published.

Educational qualification for Class-III posts:

Category 1 (Accountant/cashier/Jr Asst/LDA/stenographer, etc): educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree with computer certificate/diploma of minimum 6 months duration (posts: 8331).

Category 2: (Field Assistant/fieldmen/foreman/section assistant/soil conservation field worker jr/agriculture extension assistant, etc): educational qualification: HSSLC or equivalent (for posts like laboratory assistant, section assistant and photography assistant, candidates with HSSLC or equivalent with science stream can only apply) posts: 3690.

Category 3: Driver: educational qualification: HSLC or equivalent (posts: 1120).

Age: The candidate shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022.

Upper age relaxations:

5 years for SC/ST candidates

3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

2 years for ex-servicemen

10 years for persons with disabilities

Candidates would require to submit application fee online:

Rs 350 for UR and OBC/MOBC candidates

Rs 250 for SC, ST(P) and ST(H) candidates

Candidates are required to apply in prescribed form through www.assam.gov.in or www.sebaonline.org only.

Applications shall be received only in online mode from April 11, 2022 till May 30, 2022.

The selection process and mode of examinations for different posts and category shall be communicated in due course of time.