Yuva Sangam Phase-V orientation held at Assam University

An orientation program for the Yuva Sangam Phase-V, part of the Government of India’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, was held at Assam University, Silchar, on December 22, 2024.

The program aims to strengthen connections among youth through cultural exposure tours, focusing on tourism, traditions, development, and technology.

Assam and Chhattisgarh have been paired for this initiative, with Assam University and IIM Raipur as the nodal institutions. Forty-five selected students from Assam, along with five coordinators, will travel to Chhattisgarh on December 23.

The event saw key dignitaries, including Prof Chira Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Chairman of the Yuva Sangam Program Committee, and Tapodhir Acherjee, Nodal Officer of Yuva Sangam.

The session began with a welcome address from Acherjee, highlighting the importance of the cultural exchange in promoting national unity. The official jersey and caps for the tour were also unveiled and distributed to the delegates.

Prof Bhattacharjee encouraged the students to embrace the journey as an opportunity to experience Chhattisgarh’s culture and build new friendships, while upholding Assam’s rich heritage.

Prof Molankal focused on the importance of responsibility, adaptability, and mutual respect during the tour. Prof Shahin Ara Begum emphasized sportsmanship, leadership, and maintaining a positive online presence as ambassadors of Assam.

Prof Saugata Kumar Nath urged the students to engage in cultural and sports exchanges and to adopt a positive attitude throughout the journey.

Dr. Arnab Paul concluded the session with a vote of thanks, appreciating the enthusiasm of all participants. The delegation will be flagged off by MP Shri Parimal Shuklabaidya on December 23, 2024.

A similar delegation from IIM Raipur will begin their journey to Assam on January 7, with the program at Assam University starting on January 10.