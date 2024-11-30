Dibrugarh: A group of young students from the remote corners of Upper Assam embarked on a life-changing journey, courtesy of the Indian Army’s National Integration Tour.

The tour, which took them to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar, opened their eyes to the vast and diverse tapestry of India.

“It was like a dream come true,” exclaimed Beatrica Sonowal, a Class XI student from Tinsukia. “I never imagined I’d visit such iconic places and meet inspiring people.”

The students were awestruck by the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the bustling streets of Mumbai, and the historical significance of Ahmednagar. A highlight of the trip was meeting President Droupadi Murmu, who encouraged them to dream big and work hard.

The tour wasn’t just about sightseeing; it was a cultural immersion. The students interacted with people from different backgrounds, breaking down stereotypes and fostering a sense of unity.

They also witnessed the latest defense technologies and paid homage to the nation’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

“The echoes of Mumbai’s streets, the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the serenity of Ahmednagar will stay with me forever,” shared Manobi Baruah, another student from Tinsukia.

This incredible experience has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on these young minds, inspiring them to reach for the stars and contribute to the nation’s progress.