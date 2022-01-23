On Saturday evening, two terrorists claimed to be of Lashkar-e-Taiba-The Resistance Force (LeT-TRF) were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists.

As per the police, the deceased persons have been identified as Sameer Ahmad Shah and Rayees Ahmad.

Among the slain, Sameer is from Shopian while Rayees is from Pulwama.

Also Read: Assam: Akhil Gogoi demands suspension of SP Anand Mishra

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said “, #ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on.Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/u9UtwO78ml — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 22, 2022

The police further informed that they found several incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

A case was then registered by the police under “relevant sections of the law” and an investigation has been initiated.

With these two being killed in the encounter, the tally of total “terrorists” has reached in January 2022.