Imphal: The two days of incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Manipur with water-logging in low-lying areas and villages causing considerable damage to public and private property.

Most of the people remained indoors due to the coal weather for the second day in the state on Thursday.

The ongoing unseasonal rain has not only affected the standing crops but has also impacted the post-harvest crops, which can lead to a rise in prices of perishable commodities mainly rice paddy which are awaiting threshing at different valley areas. This can have a cascading effect on the overall inflationary trend.

The incessant rains and subsequent water-logging were reported from many areas of the valley districts including Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal.

The continuous rain also hit hard the hill dwellers, in the districts of Noney, Ukhrul, Senapati, Kamjong, and Tamenglong.

The elder tribals in the hills used charcoal heaters to protect themselves from the cold weather, according to the reports reaching the state capital.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts more incessant rains that started on Thursday and will continue until Monday.

The temperature in Manipur was downed at 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday.