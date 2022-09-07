AGARTALA: A team of officials from the World Bank has arrived here in Tripura to study different aspects pertaining to the holistic development of indigenous communities.

The visit is linked with Rs 1,300 crore project announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that guarantees socio-economic upliftment of the tribal communities, Director Tribal Welfare Department Dr Vishal Kumar has said.

The team of officials paid inspection visits to various Tribal dominated villages, especially in the Dhalai district which is among the 100 aspirational districts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 27, 2021, announced a project worth Rs 1300 crore exclusively for improving the living standard of tribals.

“This ambitious project has been targeted to be implemented in five years. We hope the project will reach the implementation stage in April next year. We have been preparing detailed project reports based on the ground problems we have been encountering”, an official of the department said.

The project mainly lays emphasis on infrastructure development, education and creation of new livelihood opportunities for the people of indigenous communities in Tripura, the Secretary of Tribal Welfare department Puneet Agarwal said.

“Connectivity will be improved. Rural roads over 500 kilometres will be renovated. Several schools will be transformed into centres of excellence and people living in tribal villages will be given skill training under the slew of projects undertaken as per the scheme. We hope things will play out well and people get maximum benefits”, a senior official added.