AGARTALA: In a significant development, two LPG bullets of Indian Oil Corporation reached Tripura through Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Officials said this route is being seen as an alternate option if any obstruction emerges in the road and railway connectivity.

Also Read: Tripura: Three killed, nine injured as steel bridge collapses

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said, “You all know that the landslides triggered by heavy rains have devastated the railway connectivity between Tripura and Assam and it will take time to restore the railway tracks like before. The roads are good but if any emergency emerges we must be prepared for that. In a first after the landslides, Indian Oil Corporation has brought two LPG bullets through Bangladesh. The bullets have reached Agartala through the Akhaura integrated check post”.

Officials of the department, on the other hand, said, “This road has been made operational in view of the rainy season. If any obstruction comes in the national highway, we will be able to transport goods through this road.”

Also Read: Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 38, two new cases reported on Wednesday

Approval from both governments was taken for use of the route.