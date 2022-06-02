Tripura: Three killed, nine injured as steel bridge collapses

AGARTALA: As many as three persons have died and nine others were left seriously injured as a steel bridge collapsed when a timber laden lorry was passing through it at Kanchanpur sub-division under North Tripura district, police said.

According to police, the vehicle (TR-02-A-1526) carrying the wooden logs was going to Laljuri from Machmara on Wednesday morning. As soon as the vehicle went on the bridge it collapsed; resultantly, the vehicle fell into the gorge.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bhagya Chakma (28) and Ranjit Chakma (32) of Netaji Nagar and driver Arun Nath (42) of Kumarghat.

Nine people were injured. They have been admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital.

On receiving the news, Kanchanpur sub-divisional magistrate Shubhashish Acharya and Kanchanpur police OC Krishnadhan Sarkar rushed to the spot.

According to locals, the steel bridge was built several years ago.

However, the bridge has not been repaired in the recent past. Locals claimed that it was due to the heavyweight of the vehicle that caused the incident.