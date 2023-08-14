Guwahati: Tripura’s three major railway stations – Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Udaipur will receive a significant redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for Rs 96.6 crore.

The revamping of these stations will provide modern world-class amenities to the railway users of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference laid the foundations for redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the country on August 6.

“These stations will be equipped with world-class amenities that will be a conversion of both luxury and charm. Travelers, including Divyangjan, will find ease in availing the facilities of the revamped stations, which will be designed with care and thoughtfulness,” Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway PRO said.

Deriving inspiration from the rich culture, these stations will be transformed into a vibrant reflection of Tripura’s values.

Environmentally conscious architectural design will be embedded in these stations to preserve the greenery nature of the state.

“The inside of the stations will be provided with cozy sittings for the passengers and the exteriors incusing journey with vitality together artistically depicting the essence of Tripura. The stations will not only be mere stop-overs but will also be the gateway to the treasures of the state tourism providing a huge boost,” he said.

“Apart from this, the redeveloped stations will play a key role in enhancing economic activities thereby improving the employment indices of the state,” the PRO said.

While inaugurating the stations, Prime Minister said that the modernization of so many stations will create a new atmosphere for development in the country as they will create a good first impression among the visitors.