Agartala: A-32-years old man received bullet injuries while cleaning grass at a pond near the Indo-Bangla international borders located at Siddhinagar area under PR Bari police station of South Tripura district on Wednesday morning.

The injured person identified as Anwar Hossain was shifted to GBP hospital Agartala for treatment. Sources said Hossain is a resident of Muslim Para located beyond the barbed fencing bearing pillar number 2133.

Tensions are high as soon as the news of gunshots spread.

Locals of the area alleged that Police Personnel from Bangladesh fired at him. However, Bangladesh cops of Fulgaji police station denied the charges.

Police sources said, the victim went to weed grass for his cattle and stopped by a pond to clean the mud-spattered grass crossing the zero point. His villagers claimed Hossain got involved in a heated exchange of words with local police. The altercation took an ugly turn when the cops allegedly fired at him. Two rubber bullets were recovered from his body.

Later on, a meeting was convened between the BSF and BGB troops regarding the issue but the BGB refuted the allegations raised against the Bangladesh police.

The victim is out of danger but still under treatment at GBP hospital, Agartala.

“He was first rushed to Chottakhola primary health centre and considering his health condition he was referred to Agartala”, said the locals.