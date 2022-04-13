Guwahati: Five chimpanzees were rescued by the police from the Dilai area in Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan on Wednesday.

Two persons were also arrested in connection with the rescue operation.

The apprehended persons were identified as Hobibur Rahman and Zanab Khan, both residents of Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Another dead body found in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam

As per reports, the police have intercepted a van bearing registration MN-01-AG-5829 which was on its way to Guwahati.

On checking the vehicle, the police found five chimpanzees that were undocumented and were allegedly being smuggled from Myanmar.

The chimpanzees were immediately seized along with the vehicle and the person was apprehended on the spot.

Also Read: Assam: If BJP is kafir then Congress is Munafiq, says Sherman Ali

Further legal actions have been initiated against them.