Guwahati: Another dead body has been recovered in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam on Wednesday.

The dead body is yet to be identified and it was found decomposed, floating in a drain.

The police have reached the spot and an investigation has been initiated.

However, reports suggest that the person may have been murdered by the same person who had killed another elderly person recently in the same area.

Another man was found dead in the same area of Bamunimaidam’s Railway Colony on Monday.

As per reports, the man was Kajal Chandra Das, a retired railways employee.

He was killed with a sharp weapon as per preliminary investigation.