Guwahati: Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Wednesday said that the Miya community should not support Congress as it is no better than the BJP.

Speaking to the Media, Sherman Ali Ahmed said, “The Miya community in Assam needs to be more scared of the Congress than the BJP.”

He said that if the BJP is Kafir (non-believers in God), then the Congress is Munafiq (hypocrite).

He claimed that BJP in Assam has done more development than Congress in the past 70 years.

He further asked the community to maintain distance from Congress as much as possible.

“Fearing the BJP, the Miyas in Assam should not go seeking shelter from Congress as they too are no saint and have done similar damage to the community”, he added.

Sherman claimed that more people were evicted and killed during the Congress government than the BJP in Assam.

He further criticised the BJP and said, “BJP leaders like Ranjeet Dass and all claim that they are afraid of the situation in Barpeta, Goalpara or the places where there are more minorities. But, why are they building better facilities for them in such places? It is all politics.”