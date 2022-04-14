Lucknow: After 11 days, the police arrested a “hatemonger” from Uttar Pradesh, who had threatened Muslim women with rape.

The police have arrested Bajrang Muni Das, the head of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad.

He was arrested from Sitapur, 100 km from Lucknow.

On April 2, he had made controversial comments related to Muslim women and that too in presence of the police at a religious procession.

In a video, he was heard making rape threats to Muslim women.

The video went viral and it drew sharp comments even from the National Commission of Women.

The NCW immediately sought the immediate arrest of the accused.

It also said that the police cannot be a mute spectator to such comments.

An FIR was filed against Bajrang Muni Das under the Indian Penal Code sections related to making hate speech, making derogatory statements and sexual harassment.

Following the FIR, he was seen in another video where he was apologising for the comments he made.

In the video, he said, “My statement has been presented in a wrong way. I seek unconditional apology for the same.”

However, after that, on Wednesday, he was finally arrested.