AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a woman was inhumanly tortured by her in-laws for giving birth to a baby girl at Panisagar in Tripura.

The incident has once again proved that a section of the society is still obsessed with medieval mind-set of gender discrimination.

Local sources said that the woman – Rubi Begum (19) somehow survived the torture perpetrated by her in-laws.

The victim was married to Md Imran Hossain some time back.

The conjugal life of Rubi and Imran was not normal and quarrels over family issues were part and parcel of their relationship.

Also read: Names of 276 Brus, resettled in Tripura, deleted from Mizoram electoral rolls

After Rubi became pregnant her father-in-law took her to Kailashahar nursing home in Unakoti district.

Subsequently, Rubi gave birth to a girl child, something that her in-laws failed to accept. They refused to take Rubi and her child back home.

However, the family feud over the girl child was settled after intervention.

But, Imran demanded an e-rickshaw from Rubi in lieu of accepting her and her child. Rubi protested and refused to do anything for Imran.

Enraged by her refusal, Imran and her family members assaulted her.

Also read: Tripura bye-elections: Efforts underway to ensure hassle-free polling, says state CEO

Whenever she tried to raise her voice against her husband, she was subjected to assaults and was demanded more money from her father for the baby girl.

In two instalments, Imran took over two lakh rupees from his father-in-law, but failed to keep his promise to build a house for the couple.

The victim finally lodged an FIR against her husband Imran and mother-in-law Usha Begum at Panisagar police station in Tripura.