AGARTALA: Just a day after announcement of bye-elections in Tripura, state chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte informed that efforts are afoot to ensure hassle free polls.

He said, “Based on the final electoral rolls published in January this year altogether 1,88,854 voters have been found eligible to exercise franchise.”

Among the total voters, 93,567 are male and 95,283 electorates are female.

According to the Tripura CEO, the Agartala assembly constituency is the biggest with a total voter strength of 51,639.

Town Bardowali comes second with 46,583 electorates in total and Surma constituency has 47,289 voters.

43,373 voters are at Jubarajnagar assembly constituency.

To a query regarding the security, the Tripura CEO said, “Adequate security arrangements will be put in place based on the requirement.”

“As per the elections norms CCTV cameras will be installed and web casting will be done in about 50 percent of the polling stations,” he added.

Gitte also informed that DMs and SPs of the concerned Tripura districts are working out a list of polling stations that might require additional deployment of security forces.

“Categorization of booths are being done in four categories: normal, vulnerable, critical and vulnerable and critical,” the Tripura CEO said.

He added: “As per the recommendations of Tripura police and civil administration, security arrangements will be done.”