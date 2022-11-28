Agartala: A half-naked body of a 43-year-old woman, who has been missing for four months, was recovered near Dharmanagar in Tripura on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Das of Mangalkhali Ward No 3 area under Dharmanagar Police Station.

Her husband said that Lakshmi had eloped with a person four months ago following which a missing complaint was registered with the Dharmanagar police station.

However, the woman could not be traced. After months, the woman was found dead near her husband’s house.

The police were immediately informed and the body was recovered. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The locals have claimed the incident to be a case of rape and murder.