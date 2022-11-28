AGARTALA: Foundation of the International Buddhist University in Tripura would be laid by chief monk of World Buddhist Pope Association of Korea – Shakya Gasan.

Shakya Gasan will lay the foundation of the International Buddhist University at Manu Bankul in South Tripura on November 29.

Manu Bankul in South Tripura is located around 90 kilometres away from the state capital Agartala.

Apart top officials of the Tripura government, Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein, local MLA Sankar Roy and senior Buddhist monk from Thailand Dr Pornchai Pinyapoong will also be present at the foundation laying ceremony.

Guests from Vietnam, Myanmar, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada will also attend the ceremony.

However, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, reportedly, will not attend the foundation laying ceremony due to the visit by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on the same day.

This was informed by the secretary general of International Buddhist Confederation – Dhammapiya on Sunday.

The Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University (DDIBU) will be the first Buddhist-run university in India.

The varsity will offer Buddhist education along with courses in other disciplines of modern education as well.

“Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University (DDIBU) will be the first Buddhist University in India to be headed by Buddhist Monastics and run and monitored by Buddhists,” said Dhammapiya.

Dhammapiya also informed that the Dalai Lama will not attend the foundation laying ceremony.

However, the Dalai Lama has sent best wishes for the International Buddhist University.