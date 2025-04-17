Tripura villagers block road over delayed MGNREGA wages

Agartala: Traffic between Ganda Twisa (formerly Gandacherra) and the Dhalai district headquarters in Ambassa, Tripura came to a standstill on Thursday as hundreds of villagers blocked the road demanding the immediate release of their pending MGNREGA wages.

The protestors, many of whom belong to indigenous communities, said their New Year celebrations were affected due to the non-payment. They highlighted that even during Buisu, a major festival marking the beginning of the New Year, they did not receive their wages.

“During festivals, we buy new clothes and perform rituals that require money. Without our wages, it’s difficult to celebrate properly,” one of the protestors told reporters.

When asked if they had taken up the matter with the authorities, a woman protestor said they had informed the Block Development Officer (BDO), who promised payment before the celebrations. “But that promise wasn’t kept,” she added.

The blockade was lifted later in the afternoon after officials assured the crowd that their dues would be cleared soon. Locals said that around 40 to 50 families had completed work under MGNREGA as directed by local authorities but were yet to receive their rightful payment.