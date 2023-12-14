Imphal: Hundreds of workers mostly the Nagas took out a mass protest rally in and around Noney town in Manipur’s Noney district on Thursday.

The banner held by the participants in the rally reads, “Mass protest against non-release of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) pending bills.”

The rally was organised by the Village Council Longmai Area (VCLA) Noney District.

The Noney district is predominantly inhabited by the Naga tribals.

The participants in the rally also held placards that read “Clear the wages of the MGNREGA at the earliest.”

Around 1,000 persons coming from different locations across the district took part in the rally that was held in a democratic process.

The participants in the rally also shouted slogans for the early payment of the pending bills and the daily wages.

The representatives of the VCLA later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner of Noney.

A spokesperson of the VCLA told the newsmen that they would intensify agitation if their demands were not met at the earliest.