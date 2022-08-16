AGARTALA: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, on Tuesday, welcomed the first cargo consignment from Bangladesh that reached Tripura from Bangladesh’s Mongla port.

The consignment marks the success of the first trial run of goods through Bangladesh’s Mongla port between Kolkata and Tripura.

The goods were sent on August 5 through waterways, which reached Mongla port and later the goods were transported to Tripura through lorries.

Noteworthy, an agreement has already been signed between India and Bangladesh that allows the former to transport goods using the waterways that fall under the geographical territory of Bangladesh.

In July 2020, a similar test run was done using the Chattagram port.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Pratima Bhoumik said that India’s relations with neighbouring countries as well as with various countries of the world has improved significantly.

The union minister also said that if everything falls in the right direction Tripura soon will host Bijoy Divas celebrations in Tripura.

“We have plans to celebrate the victory of Bangladesh in a befitting manner. PM Modi has told me to make sure that people of Tripura take part in victory month celebrations of Bangladesh. Under his instructions, we will celebrate the victory day of Bangladesh with pomp and gaiety,” she said.