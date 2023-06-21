Agartala: The Tripura Police from the Ashwini Market area of Agartala apprehended two individuals on Wednesday morning, suspected of having affiliations with a Pakistani militant organisation.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Yakub Yazdanbox and Shahin Mandal.

During a thorough search conducted by the police, a considerable number of counterfeit Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and mobile phones were seized from the suspects.

Additionally, local residents reported receiving various images and information related to Pakistani militant groups on their mobile phones.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Asish Dasgupta and Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nadugopal of the Amtali police station are currently conducting the interrogation of the apprehended individuals.

While a case is being registered against them, and a comprehensive investigation is underway, the detainees have refrained from making any confessions to the media during their interrogation.

Residents of the Ashwini Market area have raised concerns that the arrested individuals may have entered the state as spies for Pakistani militant organizations, with the intention of carrying out a significant plot.

In light of the situation, the police have announced that the apprehended individuals will be presented before the court of the West Tripura District and Sessions Judge on Thursday.