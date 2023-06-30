Agartala: In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Tripura Police apprehended two individuals and confiscated heroin worth Rs 3 crore.

According to Tripura Police, the Dhalai District Police achieved a major success today as part of their ongoing ‘mission to make Tripura drug-free’.

“Acting on specific intelligence input received early this morning, a team of Ambasa police, intercepted a vehicle with registration number TR-01BU 0234 (Mahindra, 4×4) at Kamalpur Tri junction. The vehicle was en route from Mizoram to Ambassa,” said a press release.

During the search, law enforcement officers discovered 300 soap cases containing a total of 3.416 kilograms of heroin.

Subsequently, the police confiscated the contraband, as well as the vehicle involved, and apprehended the driver and owner.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahabul Alam (38) from Boxanagar and Piklu Bhowmik (38) from Krishna Kishore Nagar in Bishalgarh.

“A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in connection with this incident, and further legal action will be taken,” added the statement.