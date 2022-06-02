The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) seems to have been hit by a fund crisis.

The TTAADC in Tripura is reportedly facing financial constraints as the state government has allegedly ‘deviated’ flow of funds meant for TTADC due to conflict of “political interests”.

The TTAADC in Tripura is reportedly in a deficit of at least Rs 56 crore payable to its employees as salary.

“The TTAADC Council passed a budget proposal of around Rs 5500 crore and forwarded it to the Tripura government. But, the state government approved only Rs 619 crore for the whole TTAADC areas,” an official of the TTAADC stated.

The official added: “Till May 31, an amount of Rs 115 crore has been released by the Tripura government.”

“The funds allocation for TTAADC increased a bit, but the amount is still inadequate. We have a deficit of Rs 56 crore for payment of salaries of the employees,” the TTAADC official stated.

Meanwhile, TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said: “TTAADC has been perpetually deprived of funds. TTAADC’s growth is progressing in a negative trajectory.”

He added: ““From the approved Rs 619 crore, Rs 200 crore is for the salary of Tripura government staff serving deputation here in District Council. And, the remaining money is not enough for the development of such a vast geographical area.”