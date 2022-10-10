Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said Tripura stood first in the Northeast in terms of seizure of contraband items.

Speaking on the issue, the Chief Minister said 1,776 cases were registered and 2,701 people arrested.

“Between January 2018 and August 2022 a total of 1,766 cases were registered in the state. In connection with those cases, 2,701 people have been arrested. Over 1, 92, 0000 kgs of Ganja, 8, 08,038 cough syrup, 45, 63, 000 tablets, and 18,073 kilograms of heroin were seized during this period. The total value of the seized items is several crores,” Dr. Saha said.

Tripura DGP Amitabha Ranjan said that Tripura is soon going to get included in the national network of anti-narcotic investigation agencies.

“So far we have seen that most of the drugs that are coming inside Tripura are identified as synthetic drugs. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, we have already constituted a special investigation agency to fast-track the investigation.

“We are also planning to host an anti-narcotic coordination meeting here in Agartala after which the anti-narcotic task force that has been formulated already will start operation. The task force will work in coordination with their counterparts of similar operations formed in other states. This will smoothen the pace of the investigation,” said DGP Ranjan.