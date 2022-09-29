AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday trained his guns on the Left parties for calling him a Chief Minister of farcical polls and alleged that it was the Left that had introduced us to the term “rigging”.

Addressing a rally organised by Tripura BJP regarding the recent increase in social pension, Dr Saha alleged that the opposition is trying to unite but they are already defeated. “This large crowd of mothers, sisters and my brothers already raised the eyebrows of the CPIM. They tend to conceal their electoral drubbing with excuses like poll rigging and all. They (CPIM) are the people who introduced rigging in the state of Tripura. Left cadres are the real founders of booth jamming in the state”, claimed Dr Manik Saha.

Lashing out at the previous government, Dr Saha said that the incumbent government had been paying the prices of blunders committed by the previous Left Front government.

“We are facing the brunt of Rs 13,000 crore debt burden left by them. The issue of 10,323 retrenched teachers was created by them only. And, now they are playing the victim card. This government has freed government employees from the pressure of party subscriptions. No government employee is under compulsion to donate to party funds, unlike in the Left era. The difference between the previous government and us is we are progressive. We think for development, not the narrow political gains”, Dr Saha added.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also slammed the Left and said that the social pension had been increased hundred rupees less than three times of what was during the Left regime. “They believe in the philosophy of protest, movement, rally while we believe in the philosophy of good governance for all. Whatever is left in the vision document will be one before the next poll”, he said.

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee hinted that the government employees might get a bumper hike in salary before the elections as the due Dearness Allowances might get released at par with the Centre.