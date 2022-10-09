AGARTALA: Union Minister Amit Shah announced that separate NCB zones will be constituted for Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The announcement was made in keeping with the Central government’s policy of zero tolerance against illicit drug trafficking in North East India.

Shah who had addressed a meeting of North East DGPs and Chief Ministers in presence of DGP NCB in Guwahati also said that such regional-level meetings needed to be increased to ensure coordinated efforts to curb the illicit drug trafficking in the region.

The Union Home Minister approved the longstanding demand of the state. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also approved a zonal unit of NCB in Guwahati. This unit will be responsible for the anti-drug operations in the whole North East region.

Apart from that, the Central government is also contemplating introducing alternative crops for the farmers engaged in the cultivation of illicit crops such as opium and cannabis in the North East region.

An Inter-Ministerial committee will be formed in this regard, Shah told the meeting.

“Recently, MHA has provided funds of Rs 90 Lakh to Mizoram for procurement of a Mobile forensic van. Creation of an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in the State as a single nodal point for all Narcotics related issues. Restructuring and strengthening of NCB for increased presence”, a statement said.

” Apart from NCB Guwahati zonal unit, 03 new NCB Zones at Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh & Tripura has been approved. A new Regional office of NCB is coming up at Guwahati Assam”, a press statement of the NCB said.