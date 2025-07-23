Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday directed officials to deploy drone technology to detect illegal ganja plantations across the state.

The directive came during a virtual review meeting of the Task Monitoring System held at the Tripura Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including departmental secretaries, directors, district magistrates, and superintendents of police from all eight districts.

Credit: X/@DrManikSaha2

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha reviewed various issues, including law and order, public infrastructure, healthcare, education, power supply, and traffic congestion in Agartala city. He emphasized the need to improve public perception of the police and suggested making garage space mandatory for vehicle owners in the capital to ease traffic.

He also instructed the Health Department to ensure the full functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators.

Highlighting the importance of the Task Monitoring System, the Chief Minister said that the flagged issues would help guide future development strategies.

Saha praised the efforts of all departments and urged them to work more proactively in addressing public grievances.