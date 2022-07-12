AGARTALA: As many as 37 COVID-19 patients in Tripura are reported to be ‘untraceable’.

“As many as 37 active Covid patients are untraceable. The contact number they have listed with the department while testing are either not in use or not reachable,” Tripura State Disease Surveillance Officer Deep Kumar Debbarma said.

Meanwhile, Tripura government has again made wearing of face masks mandatory in order to contain the fresh spike in Covid 19 cases with effect from Tuesday.

After a hiatus of eight to nine months, infection is once again showing an ominous surge indicating that the state might face the fourth wave of the pandemic soon.

Besides, the Tripura government has also decided to go for mass testing in crowded areas Covid appropriate behaviors are required to be adhered to by all.

“In the last one week 131 fresh cases had been detected which is high in number if compared to the normal times,” informed Tripura State Disease Surveillance Officer Deep Kumar Debbarma.

On Monday the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting of the state level task force at the Civil secretariat and decisions were taken to impose the restrictions to contain the spread.

Debbarma said, “Mass testing will help us ascertain the real picture and then we can take calculative steps.”

A total eight patients among the 131 total active cases are hospitalized while others are in home isolation.