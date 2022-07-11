Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has said that the state government is trying to establish a tea auction centre in the state.

He said that establishment of a tea auction centre in Tripura would provide a better marketing facility for the tea planters of the state.

At present, tea planters of Tripura send their finished tea to either Guwahati or Kolkata auction centres to sell their product, thus, pushing the cost of tea.

“The government is trying to set up a tea auction centre in the state so that tea planters can sell their products here,” the Tripura CM said.

Tripura produces 9-10 lakh kg tea annually, which accounts to almost 10 per cent of the India’s total tea production.

“The price of tea produced in Tripura has risen from Rs 147 per kg to Rs 274 per kg, which means that tea produced in the state is gaining ground in the auction centre,” Saha said.

He added that steps would be taken to export tea to Bangladesh.