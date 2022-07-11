The Tripura high court has issued a directive to its staff asking them to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

This directive from the Tripura high court came after sudden surge in COVID cases in the state.

According to the fresh directive of the Tripura high court, persons with symptoms of fever will not be allowed to enter into the court premises.

“All health advisories issued by the central/state government from time to time must be followed in letter and spirit at all times,” the order read.

“In addition, adherence to all safety measures, wearing of face mask in proper manner, cleaning of hands at regular intervals using soap/sanitizer etc. are compulsory for every person, be it a member of the registry, a lawyer or a litigant,” the order read.

It added: “As regards District Courts (including Family Courts), it is hereby ordered that the concerned District Judge/Judge, Family Court shall ensure that all safety norms and health advisories issued by the Central/State Government from time to time are implemented and/or strictly adhered to.”

“In particular, the District Judge/Judge, Family Court has to make proper arrangements for providing of hand wash/sanitizer to the lawyers, litigants and the officials of the courts at all entry points and to ensure strict maintenance of social distancing, wearing of face mask in proper manner etc. within the court premises,” the order further stated.