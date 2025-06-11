Agartala: The Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura will host the 8th edition of its flagship scientific conference, LIVERCON, on June 14 and 15, 2025, at the International Convention Centre in Agartala. Centered on the theme “Liver Health for All: Empowerment of Community,” the conference is expected to draw over 300 doctors from Tripura and the North Eastern region, along with 25 leading hepatologists from across India and abroad.

Since its inception in 2011, LIVERCON has emerged as a key platform for dialogue on the latest developments in liver disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. The Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura, founded in 2002, has played a pioneering role in public health, particularly through its mass Hepatitis B vaccination drive, which has covered more than 14 lakh people, approximately 37% of the state’s population.

“The 2025 edition will focus on the rising prevalence of Metabolism Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), the importance of lifestyle changes in prevention, and the growing challenges related to alcohol abuse and intravenous drug use in the state,” said Dr Pradip Bhowmik, founder of the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura, speaking to North East Now. He also noted that the conference will highlight the declining trend of viral hepatitis, in line with the WHO’s goal of elimination by 2030.

A notable feature of this year’s event is the participation of 100 Health Champions, or Swasthya Sevaks, to promote the concept of community hepatology. Additionally, a hands-on workshop on Artificial Intelligence in healthcare will be held, focusing on human-machine collaboration in preventive medicine.

Among the distinguished speakers are Dr S.K. Sarin (New Delhi), Dr Mamun (Bangladesh), Dr Joy Varghese (Chennai), and Dr Fazle Akbar (Japan), among others.

