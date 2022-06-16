AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against BJP candidate for Surma assembly constituency Swapna Das (Paul) for allegedly instigating workers to attack the residence of Brajaballav Malakar, a TMC worker.

Trinamool has also named one Balai Malakar in its FIR who along with a group of miscreants allegedly perpetrated an attack on the resident of Brajaballav Malakar late on Wednesday night.

Also Read: Assam | Photos & videos: Guwahati continues to battle floods, landslides

Speaking on the issue, TMC MP Susmita Dev said, the fatal attack on our party worker could have been averted had the police taken prompt action. Unfortunately, the police’s biased role has helped the BJP-backed miscreants carry out such heinous attacks on innocent people.

“We have filed multiple FIRs whenever our party workers came under attack. But, in no case action was taken by the cops.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati continues to battle floods, one injured in landslide

All high-rank police officials including DGP Tripura police have been repeatedly approached from our end but nothing was done”, said Dev.

TMC state President Subal Bhowmik filed the FIR with the local Kachucherra police station and demanded immediate action against the people involved in the attacks.

Brajaballav Malakar had sustained grievous injuries due to the attacks.