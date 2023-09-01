AGARTALA: Leader of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma – has stated that he supports the “One Nation, One Election” theory as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I support this (One Nation, One Election),” said Leader of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma on Friday (September 01).

He said: “I agree that we should have all elections together because from my experience everything comes to a halt whenever there is an election.”

“Development is stopped for schemes which will ensure short term vote gain and continuous elections throughout the 5 years actually ensures that we stop talking to our opponents and there is bitterness within societies especially workers,” the TIPRA leader said.

Debbarma added: “So much resources can be saved if we have one nation one election.”

It may be mentioned here that the central government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The concept of “One Nation, One Election” in India aims to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India’s Parliament) and all state assemblies.

The idea is to hold these elections simultaneously, either on a single day or within a specific time frame.