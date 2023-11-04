AGARTALA: On the evening of Friday (November 03), Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of TIPRA party and a Tripura royal scion, met chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

TIPRA leader Pradyot Debbarma met Tripura CM Manik Saha to discuss the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

After the meeting, Debbarma informed: “I met chief minister Dr Manik Saha to discuss the development of TTAADC areas.”

“I extended an invitation to the chief minister to visit TTAADC, and chief secretary JK Sinha was also present,” the TIPRA leader said.

Also read: Tripura govt to ensure 33 pc women reservation in police recruitment

He added: “We had a fruitful discussion regarding progress of TTAADC.”

Pradyot emphasized that this is an ongoing process and mentioned his intention to continue meeting with the Tripura chief minister in the future.

He further stated: “I have also urged the chief minister to allocate funds for the district council, and he assured us that he will address this matter.”

It may be mentioned here that Pradyot Debbarma serves as the chairman of the advisory committee of TTAADC.