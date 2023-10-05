AGARTALA: TIPRA party leader Pradyot Debbarma is set to seek aid from the Niti Aayog for development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Pradyot Debbarma will depart for New Delhi with the aim of securing funds from Niti Ayog for the advancement of the TTAADC areas.

Following a late-night meeting with Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday (October 04), Pradyot emphasized, “I met CM Dr Manik Saha regarding the progress of TTAADC. Today, I embark on my journey to Delhi to pursue funding for TTAADC from Niti Ayog.”

“This meeting is strictly focused on development and not driven by political motives. I will engage in political discussions in Delhi, not within the state,” he said.

“The CM conducted himself with great courtesy, and we had a very constructive exchange. I have submitted a comprehensive proposal for the enhancement of TTAADC, and he assured me that he will give it due consideration. We have presented over 100 projects to the Chief Minister. Up until now, we have received Rs 1.18 crore for road construction in TTAADC. However, for the expansion of roads spanning 960 km, we require support from NHIDCL or PWD. In terms of healthcare, I have put forth a request for ambulances. While we have received some funding for salaries, further allocations are needed for development,” he added.