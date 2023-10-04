AGARTALA: A court in Tripura has sentenced two men to death for raping and killing a six-year-old girl in 2019.

The sentence was passed by the court of special judge Angshuman Debbarma after hearing accounts of at least 41 witnesses.

The two men – Chandranath and Dibakar Das – were found guilty under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were served with death penalty by the Tripura court.

The incident transpired on June 17, 2019, when a six-year-old girl from Padmapur in North District of Tripura mysteriously disappeared.

The child’s mother resided as a tenant in a property owned by one of the convicts, Saurabh Chandranath.

She worked in a nearby household.

The minor girl disappeared without a trace, despite extensive searches by concerned locals.

Worried and frantic for her daughter’s safety, the mother filed a missing report with the Dharmanagar women’s police station the following night.

It wasn’t until the next morning, near Kargil Tilla in Haflong, that locals recovered the body of the minor girl beneath a mound of coal.

Tripura police launched an investigation into the case, which ultimately led to the apprehension of Chandranath and Dibakar Das.

Following a thorough inquiry and the testimonies of 41 witnesses, the Tripura special court handed down its judgment.

The two individuals were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 363, 376, 376D, and 302.

For the heinous nature of their crime, as specified under Section 302 of the IPC, the Tripura court issued a death penalty order against the convicted individuals.