AGARTALA: The central government has declared the two Tripura-based insurgent groups and all its factions as “unlawful associations”.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) were banned by the central government for a period of five years.

Banning the two groups, the central government stated that both organisations had been “engaging in subversive and violent activities” in Tripura.

The government said that NLFT and ATTF have been “spreading terror and violence” among the people in Tripura to achieve its objectives.

NLFT and ATTF has been maintaining close nexus with other unlawful associations in the region and killing civilians and police personnel, the government claimed.