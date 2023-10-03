Agartala: In a remarkable demonstration of dedication and expertise, Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, who also holds the distinction of being an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, took a brief respite from his demanding schedule on Tuesday.

He returned to his previous role at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, where he performed a critical operation.

During the procedure, Dr. Saha exhibited precision and skill, successfully treating one of his former students – an MBBS doctor – who had sustained a Right Sub-Condylar fracture in a recent two-wheeler accident.

Taking to Facebook, Dr. Saha shared, “As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I rearranged my schedule to re-join my former position at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital in Hapania. My aim was to provide treatment to a patient with a Right Sub-Condylar fracture. This patient, also an MBBS doctor, was once under my tutelage and recently met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler.”

He further stated that the procedure was a success, proceeding smoothly, and assured that he would be closely monitoring the patient’s recovery in the coming days.