AGARTALA: Tripura Police made a late evening arrest on Tuesday, apprehending an associate of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) from Champahour area in Khowai district.

The arrest came after the associate’s son, an active cadre of NLFT, instructed his father to collect an extortion amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police for Khowai district, Ramesh Yadav, provided details of the incident.

On June 4 and 5, a technical assistant working for an RD Block received a WhatsApp call from an individual claiming to be an NLFT cadre.

The caller demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion money from the technical assistant and threatened to halt ongoing construction projects and even kidnap government officials if the payment was not made.

Upon receiving this information, the police set up an ambush and lured the suspect, identified as Rajesh Debbarma from Champahour, to the designated spot, resulting in his arrest.

During interrogation, the arrested individual confessed that his son had been an active NLFT cadre for the past 1.3 years.

“During the initial questioning, he disclosed that his son and others had instructed him to collect the extortion amount of Rs 10 lakh. We have registered a case, and the interrogation is currently ongoing,” stated SP Ramesh Yadav.