AGARTALA: Tripura government will ensure 33 pc women reservation in the state police recruitment.

This was stated by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday (November 03).

The Tripura CM asserted that his government will ensure one-third reservation for women in all future recruitment drives in the police, including its specialised force Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

He made this announcement after attending the passing-out parade of two newly floated battalions – 14th and 15th – of the TSR in West Tripura district.

“In future government recruitment drives, including in TSR, 33 per cent women reservation will be ensured,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said.

The Tripura CM further claimed that law and order situation in the state has improved in recent times.