Guwahati: Tipra Motha has formed a six-member Central Working Committee (CWC) in Tripura.

On X formerly known as Twitter, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the state’s royal scion and former chairman of the party, wrote that he will work to strengthen and constitute the party from the primary to the central level in the next few weeks.

Also Read: Assam: Truck with 18 cattle heads found abandoned in Sonitpur, smuggling suspected

“I am indeed honored and humbled,” he said.

“I will do my duties to strengthen and constitute the party from the primary, regional, block, district, and central levels in the next few weeks”, he wrote.

Also Read: Mizoram: 24-year-old worker from Tripura killed in landslide at road construction site

A letter from the CWC, signed by party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, appointed Debbarma, himself, Pradyot Bikram Manikya, Chairman of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Jagadish Debbarma, Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma, former minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma to the CWC.