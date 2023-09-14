AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha has cleared the air over speculations of a possible expansion of the state’s cabinet.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha said that no decision has been taken yet in regards to expansion of the state’s cabinet.

“If a decision is taken in this regard, everybody will be informed about it,” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

The Tripura chief minister made this statement while speaking to the media on the side-lines of the swearing-in ceremony of the two newly-elected BJP MLAs.

Speculations were rife in Tripura that the state’s cabinet might get expanded and fill up the three vacant posts.

It was expected that the three vacant posts in Tripura cabinet would get filled up soon after the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxnagar assembly seats.

BJP candidates in both Dhanpur and Boxnagar assembly constituencies of Tripura had registered comfortable wins in the by-elections.