Agartala: TIPRA Motha has written a letter to the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asking him to publish a white paper on the atrocious power supply in the state.

Tapas Dey, former MLA and Convener of Tipra Citizen’s Federation said that on the 6th of April, 2023 Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, has informed in assembly that there would be a seamless 24X 7 power supply throughout the state.

On this day itself, there was no power in the city of Agartala for more than six hours. Surprisingly the call centre was also not lifting phones from the customer, many alleged.

“Virtually, the sun was melting in the city of Agartala and elsewhere and the Power Department was in stoic silence. A similar incident followed after a few days in spite of the specific promise from the power minister”, the former MLA said.

He added, “The disruption of power is going on systematically and uninterruptedly. The vaunted promise of the Power Minister is now the talk of the town. When the Palatana Project was implemented courtesy of the Left Front Government and the Government of India, there was no load shedding at all. People sold their inverters.”

“Now, there is again a spree of buying inverters. And it is terrible. we feel betrayed. Our trust has been belied. Trust has to be earned and should come only after the passage of time”, said the former MLA.

He said that the power department has become a virtual white elephant with mounting unheard-of corruption.

“There is a floor only without any structure at the lower level. The Government may consider publishing a white paper as to what has to be done and what has gone away”, the letter added.