AGARTALA: TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has slammed the ruling BJP in Tripura for acting contrary to its own slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

BJP keeps harping on its development agenda for all but at the implementation level the difference is visible, Debbarman said on Friday.

Comparing the funding patterns of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Tribal District Council, he said, “The state government has adequate funds to provide for the AMC areas but when the question of TTAADC is raised, their attitude is different. They have a lot of funds for AMC, but nothing for the TTAADC”.

On the government schemes, he said, “For children and youth of urban areas who have access to cutting edge technology and advanced education, the government has provided laptops and computers while for the TTAADC, they have schemes of distributing goats, pigs and cows.”

Exhorting the party workers, Debbarman said, “Our movement is to get our rights back. For the next six months, we have to intensify our movement across the state. The 13 lakh Tiprasas should come under the same roof so that our voice reaches the highest crescendo that would be audible to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi”.

Debbarman was speaking at a workshop of his party’s youth wing Youth TIPRA Federation.

He also appreciated the role of YTF for playing an anchor role in the expansion of the party’s base.