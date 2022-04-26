Agartala: TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has urged the IPFT to be part of his movement as both parties have almost similar political goals.

Pradyot’s bid to convince the IPFT, an ally in the BJP-led government, sends a message to the saffron party that TIPRA would certainly try to cause a split in the ruling alliance.

“I am making an appeal to the IPFT to bridge the differences and join us. Let’s form a single party for the greater cause, in fact, our fight is for almost the same reason. This fight is for the constitutional right of our Tiprasa people,” Pradyot said on Monday.

Addressing his followers through a video message, Debbarman said, “A section of people are trying to divide us. We should be aware of that. I feel the young generation is capable enough to unmask these opportunists”.

Slamming the betrayers, Pradyot said, “Leaving TIPRA to join BJP is a betrayal to your own Dofa (community). BJP does not believe or endorse the demand of Greater Tipraland. Don’t fall for the temptation of plum posts”.

Pradyot said he deserted the Congress because he didn’t want to betray his own people.

“I also received many offers to join national parties with good positions but I am not thinking about myself but my Tiprasa people and their development. I will not compromise. We will not enter into the alliance without any writing assurance of Greater Tipraland. I am sacrificing because of the next generation,” he said.

He also informed that his party has distributed more than 1.12 lakh liters of water in different rural hamlets where the people face severe drinking water crisis during summer.